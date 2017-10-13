Linkin Park have finally unveiled the shelved episode of Carpool Karaoke featuring Ken Jeong, shot less than a week before Chester Bennington committed suicide. But far from being a joyful moment from the rock singer, it just marks the perfect example of how you can never tell what depression looks like.

Linkin Park performing live in Brixton

It is by far the silliest episode of Carpool Karaoke ever thanks to Ken Jeong who hosted it in lieu of James Corden, but the humour is underlined by the fact that just 6 days after it was filmed, Chester committed suicide following a long battle with depression.

'With the blessing of Chester's family and his bandmates, we share this episode, and dedicate it to the memory of Chester', read the statement at the beginning of the video. The video sees Chester behind the wheel with Ken in the passenger seat and band members Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn in the back.

Ken spends the entire time feuding with founder and co-songerwriter Mike and trying to oust him from the band, determined to rename the band 'LinKen Park'. Either that or become their official dancer and 'fly-girl' because his dance moves are epic. He even taught the others how to do his 'hotdogs and ketchup' routine.

As well as Linkin Park classics like 'Numb' and 'In The End', not to mention their newer single 'Talking To Myself', the group sang along to Outkast's 'Hey Ya' and Red Hot Chili Peppers' 'Under the Bridge'. But One of the more touching moments of the episode saw Chester talk about his children's futures.

'I just want my kids to find something that they're passionate about', he said. 'One of my kids loves sports. My daughters, they love music, they want to learn to play instruments... I just want them to find whatever it is.'

We also discover that Ken has worked in karaoke before, and introduced the band to his mobile karaoke truck where he showed off his MC skills. They sang 'Sweet Home Alabama' by Lynyrd Skynyrd, even roping in a female fan from the street, and Aerosmith's 'I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing'.

The video ends with a reprise of 'Numb'; only an appropriate song for Chester's grieving family, friends and fans.