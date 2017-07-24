A host of Linkin Park albums are back in the charts following Chester Bennington's death.

The band's frontman took his own life last Thursday (20.07.17) aged 41 and fans have paid tribute to the singer in many ways, including purchasing a number of the rockers' records which has seen them surge up the Billboard Chart.

Linkin Park's latest album, 'One More Light', appeared at number 17 after selling 23,000 copies, 18,000 of which were physical, and the band's debut album 'Hybrid Theory' re-entered the chart at 27 following 15,000 sales.

'Meteora' - which the group released in 2003 - and 2007's 'Minutes to Midnight' were also re-entries at 41 and 115 respectively, with 17,000 copies shipped between them.

'One More Light', 'Hybrid Theory', and 'Meteora' fared even better in the rock charts with all three achieving top 10 positions after they entered at third, fifth and sixth respectively.

This comes after Nielsen Music reported Linkin Park streams increased 730 per cent in the US on the day Chester's death was announced.

Their October 2001 single 'In the End' was the 'One Step Closer' hitmakers' most popular song with 923,000 on-demand streams followed by 'Numb' (740,000) and 'Heavy' (684,000).

Following Chester's suicide, Blink-182 have cancelled their joint 'Welcome to Blinkin Park' concerts with Linkin Park.

The trio - comprising of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba - posted on Twitter: ''Blink-182 is wrecked by the loss of our friend and amazing musician Chester Bennington. We could never imagine playing 'Blinkin Park' without his incredible talent and voice.

''It just would not be possible. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, bandmates, friends and fans. Refunds will be available at the place of purchase.''

The announcement comes after Linkin Park confirmed the North American leg of their 'One More Light' tour will not be going ahead.

A statement from promoters Live Nation read: ''We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park 'One More Light North American Tour' has been cancelled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.''