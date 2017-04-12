Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are set to release their debut album as a double act on June 9.

The talented pair can't believe it took them ''so long'' to put together an LP but feel their forthcoming edition 'Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie' is just perfect.

They said in a statement: ''We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically.

''The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, 'What took us so long?!'''

The pair joined forces once again in 2014 when Christine rejoined Fleetwood Mac for their 'On With the Show' tour that same year. They then recorded the album at Village Studios in Los Angeles where the band had previously made several of their LPs.

As well as their album, they've got a busy year as Fleetwood Mac are planning a last global jaunt to say goodbye to their fans next year.

Christine said recently: ''The 2018 tour is supposed to be a farewell tour but you take farewell tours one at a time.

''Somehow we always come together, this unit. We can feel it ourselves.''

The line-up of the group - which typically comprises Christine, her ex-husband John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey and Stevie Nicks - has changed over the years with certain members leaving for periods of time, but the singer admits there is always something that draws them back together.

She said: ''We're all guilty of parting company in this band for a while. It just seems to happen. But it's that umbilical cord that can't be broken. It just pulls you back... It's that invisible chain. It's that alchemy. I love every minute of it. This is what I want to do. It's what I want to invest my time and my future in from now on, so I won't leave again.''