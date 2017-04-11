The self-titled first album from Fleetwood Mac musicians Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie is coming this summer, alongside a 14-date North American theatre tour. The first single from the record, 'In My World', will be released digitally later this week.

Lindsey Buckingham performing live

The 10-track album, named simply 'Lindsey Buckingham/ Christine McVie', is their first project as a duo and one that began around three years ago with Fleetwood Mac's 'On With The Show' reunion tour. They recorded in the much familiar Village Studios in Los Angeles, with other band members Mick Fleetwood and John McVie also working on the record. It was originally meant to be an official Fleetwood Mac project, but they changed course with the absense of Stevie Nicks.

'We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically', Lindsey said 'The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, 'what took us so long?!!''

'We've always written well together, Lindsey and I, and this has just spiraled into something really amazing that we've done between us', Christine added. The pair first worked together in 1974 when Lindsay joined the band four years after Christine did following her marriage to bassist John.

They'll be venturing out on their first set of North American tour dates this year, kicking off at Chastain Park in Atlanta, Georgia on June 21st and concluding at Denver, Colorado's Paramount Theatre on July 27th. They'll also perform in the likes of Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Las Vegas and Toronto.

Track three 'In My World' is the first single from the album, and will be available to stream and download on Friday (April 14th 2017).

'Lindsey Buckingham/ Christine McVie' will be released on June 9th 2017 through East West Records.

Tour Dates:

June 21, 2017 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park

June 23, 2017 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

June 24, 2017 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater

June 26, 2017 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

June 28, 2017 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

June 30, 2017 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

July 2, 2017 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

July 3, 2017 - Chicago, IL - Northerly Island

July 5, 2017 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 19, 2017 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle

July 21, 2017 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre

July 22, 2017 - Las Vegas, NV - Park Theatre

July 25, 2017 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

July 27, 2017 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre