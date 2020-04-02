Lindsay Lohan has announced she will release new song 'Back to Me' this week, her first solo single in 12 years.
Lindsay Lohan will return with new single 'Back to Me' on Friday (03.04.20).
The 33-year-old actress and singer revealed she's ''back'' with a cryptic 30-second teaser - comprised of some of her iconic headline moments over the past two decades - on her social networking sites earlier this week.
The bizarre clip had fans guessing what she was returning to the spotlight with but a link on her accounts directed people to pre-save her brand new single.
And now, the 'Freaky Friday' star has shared another teaser and confirmed the title and release date, whilst explaining that the song is about ''letting go'' of the past and ''rediscovering and accepting'' yourself as you are.
She captioned the Instagram clip: ''The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go.
''Living in the now.''
The new song marks her first solo single in 12 years.
Her return to the music scene comes three months after the 'Mean Girls' actress - who has been busy developing a series of nightclubs and resorts in Greece since 2016 - said she was planning to go back to the United States in 2020.
Speaking about her ambitions, she said previously: ''I'm managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I'm doing something soon in this new year.''
Last summer, Lindsay released the EDM track, 'Xanax', with Miley Cyrus' collaborator Alma via Instagram, but the song disappeared and never made it to Spotify.
She said at the time: ''This video is a compilation of vignettes of life. Family, love, the process of moving forward and letting go of the past. To live and be happy, free of fear. Just to be grateful and open our eyes to our opportunities instead of numbing the mind (sic)''
In May last year, Lindsay told fans she was getting ready to reboot her singing career, revealing she had been busy in the recording studio.
The 'Herbie: Fully Loaded' actress shared a photo of herself in a dimly lit studio booth and simply captioned the Instagram post with a headphones emoji.
Lindsay dropped two studio albums in mid-Noughties, the latest one being 'A Little More Personal' in 2005, which followed on from her debut album 'Speak' in 2004.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...
I know what you're thinking, and the answer is yes, I Know You Killed Me...
We have reached the point where Lindsay Lohan's reputation eclipses her resume. The still-young actress,...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
Even among NPR fans - already a rather specific group - there is somewhat of...
Just My LuckTrailer StreamStarring Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine, and featuring McFly in their first...
On the surface, Freaky Friday has all the signs of being awful -- horrible trailer,...
When I was in high school, I didn't have many friends. Instead, I analyzed the...
A car with a mind of its own meets a screenplay with no mind to...