Lindsay Lohan is set to return to the small screen with an appearance in the forthcoming British comedy 'Sick Note', which will also star Rupert Grint and Nick Frost. The American actress has had few acting jobs in recent years, so is this new UK show a solid return to form?

The 30-year-old star stars in at least two episodes of the second series of 'Sick Note' next year, which will air its first series on Sky in the Autumn. Lindsay plays a character called Katerina West in the program - the daughter of Rupert Grint's character's boss Daniel Glass.

The series follows a young man named Daniel Glass who works as an insurance rep. When he is misdiagnosed with a terminal illness by Dr. Iain Glennis, it doesn't take him long to realise the doctor's mistake - however, he decides against telling anyone about the mistake including his boss Kenny West.

data-lang="en"> Jokes with Rupert Grint and @nickjfrost on set of my new show Sick Note @Sky1 & @NOWTV pic.twitter.com/d3RoZilLSS — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 12, 2017

'One lie leads to the next in this unsettlingly brilliant comedy that will hook viewers in and have them on the very edge of their seats', said Sky's Jon Mountague, according to BBC News. 'Filming for series two is already under way and we're delighted to confirm Lindsay Lohan will be joining Rupert and Nick in this stellar comedy cast.'

While 'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint plays lead character Daniel, 'Hot Fuzz' actor Nick Frost is Glennis and Don Johnson from 'Miami Vice' is Kenny. Lindsay's most recent television appearances include cameos in '2 Broke Girls' (2014) and 'Eastbound & Down' (2013).

'Jokes with Rupert Grint and [Nick Frost] on set of my new show Sick Note', she wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of herself in character on set alongside Rupert and Nick. The show will be produced by the company King Bert, which was co-founded in 2014 by Miranda Hart and David Walliams.