Lindsay Lohan is on the receiving end of a social media backlash after she stated in a recent interview that she believes the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment makes women “look weak”.

The 32 year old actress made the comments in a recent interview for The Times. Despite saying that she didn’t “have much to say on the matter”, as she’s never experienced abuse herself directly, Lohan said that women should go public straight after the incident, not wait years to speak about it in retrospect.

“You make it a real thing by making it a police report,” she opined, when asked about the movement that emerged late last year in the wake of the Hollywood sexual abuse scandal.

Lindsay Lohan has sounded off about #MeToo

“I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women. You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”

Predictably, this soon triggered an angry response online. “Right. Sure, Lindsay. They should just keep their mouths shut and never say anything. You know, like strong people,” was just one typical response.

It’s not the first time that Lohan has caused controversy with remarks about the #MeToo movement. In the days following the avalanche of accusations about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in October 2017, she posted a video in which she said: “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right, what’s going on.”

As if that wasn’t ill-judged enough, she uploaded a second clip in which she had a go at Weinstein’s ex-wife Georgina Chapman for calling their marriage off soon after the allegations.

“I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband. He’s never harmed me or done anything wrong to me, we’ve done several movies together, and so everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So… stand up.”

