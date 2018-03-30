Lindsay Lohan has lost a court battle with the makers of Grand Theft Auto V, over what she claimed was their creation of a character in the hit video game that bore a likeness to her.

An attorney representing the 31 year old actress argued in New York’s Court of Appeals this week that Take-Two Interactive Software, which owns Grand Theft Auto makers Rockstar Games, violated her privacy by using several “lookalike” images of her in the 2013 game, which became the fastest-selling entertainment product in history.

However, handing down their ruling on Thursday (March 29th), the court said that they were simply satirical representations of a young woman, intended to be stereotypically “modern and beach-going”, and were not similar enough to Lohan.

Lindsay Lohan had objected to a character in 'GTA V' that she believed resembled her

Therefore, they upheld a ruling from a lower state appeals court, which had dismissed Lohan’s lawsuit. That court had ruled that the game’s depictions were “nothing more than cultural comment” and that Take-Two and Rockstar owed no damages to her.

More: Lindsay Lohan was bitten by a snake in Thailand – but it’s good luck, apparently

Lohan had objected to a character in the smash hit video game named Lacey Jonas, who in a very brief side-mission from the main plot calls herself “really famous”, an “actress slash singer” and hides from photographers.

She also took umbrage at the depiction of a young blonde woman being frisked by a police officer, and another who takes vacant selfies.

Dismissing her case, Judge Eugene Fahey ruled that: “The amended complaint was properly dismissed because the artistic renderings are indistinct, satirical representations of the style, look, and persona of a modern, beach-going young woman that are not reasonably identifiable as plaintiff.”

More: Lindsay Lohan deletes all Instagram posts to start a new chapter in life