Lohan had argued that a character from Rockstar Games' 2013 game 'GTA V' bore a resemblance to her.
Lindsay Lohan has lost a court battle with the makers of Grand Theft Auto V, over what she claimed was their creation of a character in the hit video game that bore a likeness to her.
An attorney representing the 31 year old actress argued in New York’s Court of Appeals this week that Take-Two Interactive Software, which owns Grand Theft Auto makers Rockstar Games, violated her privacy by using several “lookalike” images of her in the 2013 game, which became the fastest-selling entertainment product in history.
However, handing down their ruling on Thursday (March 29th), the court said that they were simply satirical representations of a young woman, intended to be stereotypically “modern and beach-going”, and were not similar enough to Lohan.
Therefore, they upheld a ruling from a lower state appeals court, which had dismissed Lohan’s lawsuit. That court had ruled that the game’s depictions were “nothing more than cultural comment” and that Take-Two and Rockstar owed no damages to her.
Lohan had objected to a character in the smash hit video game named Lacey Jonas, who in a very brief side-mission from the main plot calls herself “really famous”, an “actress slash singer” and hides from photographers.
She also took umbrage at the depiction of a young blonde woman being frisked by a police officer, and another who takes vacant selfies.
Dismissing her case, Judge Eugene Fahey ruled that: “The amended complaint was properly dismissed because the artistic renderings are indistinct, satirical representations of the style, look, and persona of a modern, beach-going young woman that are not reasonably identifiable as plaintiff.”
