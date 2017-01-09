Lindsay Lohan has deleted all of her Instagram posts, as she starts a “new chapter” in her life.

The actress wiped her Instagram on Friday, just days after causing controversy by posting a poem about wanting to “to fix all of these idle isis minds.”

Lindsay Lohan is entering a new chapter in her life

Speaking to US Weekly, a rep for Lohan said the actress is 'in a period of renewal, and is very excited for what the new year holds.’ Lohan herself commented: “I am so excited for this new chapter in my life!”.

The actress recently had a shake up in her management team, which is now being led by Scott Carlsen, who added: "We are extremely happy here at team Lohan, thrilled to see everyone's reactions over the next year as we have some big projects lined up."

Last month Lohan revealed that she is keen to make a sequel to Mean Girls and has even written a treatment herself. "I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2," she old CNN during her Facebook Live interview.

"It is not in my hands. I know that [the film's writer and costar] Tina Fey and [producer] Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”

"I have already written a treatment for it," the actress continued. "I just need a response. I know Mark Waters, the director; he'd happily come back.” Lohan also added that she’d love to see Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Fallon appear the movie.