Lindsay Lohan may have just outed herself as a Trump supporter, moving to defend the highly controversial president from his critics by urging them to “stop bullying him” and “start trusting him”.

The 31 year old former Mean Girls star took to Twitter on the Fourth of July to take a stand on Trump’s behalf – unusual, when virtually the entire celebrity world has been against him from the word go.

“THIS is our president,” she wrote online in response to a Breitbart news article about Trump offering to help terminally ill baby Charlie Gard, the British infant whose parents were refused medical help for their son by the European Court of Human Rights. “Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA.”

Lohan has turned over a new leaf of late, finally extricating herself from addiction and substance abuse issues and embracing humanitarianism, working with Syrian refugees recently.

She also praised members of the First Family by describing them as “kind people”, including Melania, Ivanka and Donald Jr. “As an American, why speak poorly of anyone?” she added.

The American-born former child star has previously voiced her support for Republican president Trump. Back in February this year, she defended him while urging his critics to let up on scrutinising every single move he makes.

“I think always in the public eye you're going to be scrutinized,” she told the Daily Mail. “And he is the president so you have no - you have to join him. If you can't beat him, join him.”

Strangely enough, the respect doesn’t seem to run both ways. Back in 2004, Trump made some pretty off-colour remarks about Lohan to Howard Stern on his radio show.

“She's probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed,” he said. “How come the deeply troubled women, you know, deeply, deeply troubled, they're always the best in bed?”

