Lindsay Lohan has revealed she was bitten by a snake while on vacation in Thailand, but don’t worry, the ‘Mean Girls’ star is doing just fine.

The actress, 31, posted a picture of her snake bite on her Instagram Story, Thursday, as she showed fans the picturesque view she was enjoying on the island of Phuket.

"I love this, it's so beautiful, amazing place...aside from my snake bite," Lindsay told her followers, while showing the bite mark.

Then in a second video Lindsay said, "Hi! I'm still in Phuket in Thailand, it's beautiful here and yeah I got bit by a snake on a hike the other day.

"The positive side of it is, I'm OK. Happy New Year and God bless. Ciao.” Lindsay later added in another video, ”Actually my shaman told me it was good luck and positive energy so God bless.”

Earlier this month Lindsay spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her new life living in Dubai. "I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life," she explained.

"I don't always have to be scrutinised every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to. And I think that's really important."