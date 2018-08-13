American actress Lindsay Lohan has apologised for controverisal comments she made about the global #metoo movement and the 'hurt and distress' they may have caused. In an interview with the Times earlier this month, the star - who rose to fame as a child in the movie The Parent Trap - said she had never experienced sexual assault or harassment in Hollywood and she couldn't 'speak on anything I haven't lived, right?'

Despite this, she described women who speak out against all these tings as 'weak' and that some girls do it 'for attention'.

Speaking at the time, Lohan said: "Look I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways.

"If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report.

"I'm going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women.

"You have these girls who come out, who don't even know who they are, who do it for the attention.

"That is taking away from the fact that it happened."

However, the Mean Girls actress - who just appeared in a tenth anniversary photoshoot for the iconic film - has now come out to apologise for her comments with a statement to People.

She said: "I would like to unreservedly apologise for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times."

Lohan, who recently began filming for her MTV reality show Lohan Beach Club, added: "The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it.

"However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent.

"I'm sorry for any pain I may have caused.

"I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences.

"Their testimony has served to protect those who can't speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard."