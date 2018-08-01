After the rather meagre success of 2015's 'Terminator Genisys', it does seem rather a courageous move to launch yet another sequel so soon in its wake. But the forthcoming sixth installment actually looks promising, and the very first image from the production has just been unveiled by Paramount.

Linda Hamilton at Comic Con

Arnold Schwarzenegger is returning to the cast as the lead cybernetic organism, though if 'Terminator Genisys' is anything to go by that doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be as good is the original, but the fact that Linda Hamilton is back as Sarah Connor is super exciting.

The first image sees her armed and ready for action alongside Natalia Reyes as Dani Ramos and Mackenzie Davis as a soldier-assassin named Grace; two brand new badass characters to the story. Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta and Enrique Arce are other new additions to the cast.

data-lang="en"> Official first look at the new @Terminator featuring Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton. Directed by Tim Miller (DEADPOOL). Produced by James Cameron and David Ellison. In theatres 11.22.19. #Terminator pic.twitter.com/0E9he6ujm8 — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) August 1, 2018

The screenplay has been written by a team of six people, including Josh Friedman who wrote 'The Sarah Connor Chronicles' starring Lena Headey. That initially sounds dauntingly overdone, given that that's more writers than any of the other films had. On the other hand, it's being directed by Deadpool's Tim Miller, so we're inclined to be hopeful. Plus, James Cameron is producing, marking his first involvement in the franchise since 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day'.

Cameron is looking at taking the concept in a new direction, which seems to mean adding more layers to the plot and expanding on the formerly very black and white ideas of good and bad.

'That was just your classic 'technology bad, smart computers bad' kind of thing', he told Collider of the original movies. 'Nowadays though - it's got to be a much more nuanced perspective. So its 'Smart computers bad. BUT.' That's the new motif.'

It's also worth mentioning that there will be no references in the tentatively titled 'Terminator 6' to 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines', 'Terminator Salvation' or 'Terminator Genisys'. As far as he's concerned, they never happened. We're happy to get on board with that.

'Terminator' will be released on November 22nd 2019.