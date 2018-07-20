Having scored an enormous critical and commercial success with ‘Hamilton’ in the last couple of years, playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda is moving into the world of cinema and is set to make his directorial debut with Tick, Tick… Boom!

Miranda has been tapped by Imagine Entertainment to helm the movie adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s loosely autobiographical play (Larson was the playwright of the incredibly successful ‘Rent’). The 38 year old is perfectly placed to helm it, as he starred in a 2014 stage production of 'Tick, Tick… Boom!'.

He will also be producing the film, alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Imagine's Julie Oh, with Tony Award-winning playwright and TV writer Steven Levenson set to write the script for the screen adaptation, according to Deadline.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is to make his directorial debut

“Jonathan Larson's captivating storytelling in ‘Rent’ first taught me that musicals could be contemporary, true to life, and depict your own experiences. But it was 'Tick, Tick…Boom!' that solidified that drive in me to hone my own voice as a playwright,” Miranda said on Thursday (July 19th) in a statement.

More: ‘Hamilton’ scores massive success in the West End, with seven Laurence Olivier Awards

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ originally opened off Broadway five years after Larson died in 1996. Set in 1990, it tells the story of Jon, an aspiring theatre composer who is waiting tables in New York while writing a play that he hopes will become the next great American musical.

“From 8 Mile to Get On Up, I've always been personally drawn to stories that depict the perseverance and strength of character to follow one's dreams,” Miranda’s co-producer Grazer said in his own statement.

“Jonathan Larson's story is deeply moving and inspirational. Having the amazing talents and unique visions of Lin and Steven for the film adaptation is the perfect creative fit that adds to the project's authenticity.”

More: Lin-Manuel Miranda unleashes the ultimate Broadway mash-up for charity