Lin-Manuel Miranda has recorded his third charity single 'Found/Tonight', on which he teams alongside fellow Broadway star Ben Platt. The song is being released to benefit the March for Our Lives Initiative, set up following the tragic Parkland school shooting, and it's every theatre fan's dream.

Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Latin Grammy Awards

It's the perfect Broadway dream-team; a mash-up of two songs from Tony Award winning productions, being 'The Story of Tonight' from Miranda's 'Hamilton' and 'You Will Be Found' from Platt's 'Dear Evan Hansen'. With an arrangement by Alex Lacamoire, the mostly black and white video for the track dropped yesterday (March 19th 2018), featuring a montage of clips from the recording sessions.

'First, thanks [Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - 'Dear Evan Hansen' creators], for your immediate YES, and moving mountains to be there', Lin-Manuel wrote on Twitter. 'I wanna thank the squads and producers at 'Dear Evan Hansen' and 'Hamilton', who've offered nothing but support, and everyone Atlantic Records, who scramble brilliantly when I change the plan, every month.'

He was also quick to extend his thanks to collaborator Lacamoire, who he calls 'a magnificent Cuban dreamboat', as well as Josh Gad who immediately came on board after the tragedy to talk about what they could do to help.

Lin previously wrote the song 'Almost Like Praying' featuring a number of Latino artists including Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Gloria Estefan, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi and Marc Anthony, to support the relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

He was also part of the ensemble who sung Jackie DeShannon's 'What the World Needs Now Is Love' at the 2016 Democratic National Convention as a protest against gun violence following the Orlando nightclub shooting. He wrote his own song, 'Love Make the World Go Round' featuring Jennifer Lopez, following the same tragedy in support of the Hispanic Federation's Proyecto Somos Orlando initiative.

More: Lin-Manuel Miranda unveils 'Almost Like Praying'

While Lin's current focus may be on the Parkland shooting, his Twitter feed proves that he has by no means abandoned his responsibilities towards helping those still suffering in Puerto Rico. Over the last few hours, he has been communicating with numerous victims and their families, and getting their stories out there.