Unsurprisingly, it seems that 'Hamilton', directed by Thomas Kail, is proving to be just as popular across the pond as it was stateside, managing to scoop the most 2018 Laurence Olivier Awards of the night following its successful run at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London's West End.

With seven wins altogether including Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical (Michael Jibson), Best Lead Actor (Giles Terera), Theatre Choreographer, Lighting Design, Sound design and, of course, Best New Musical, not to mention writer Lin-Manuel Miranda's Outstanding Achievement In Music, it was a landslide win for the American history bonanza.

Meanwhile, though, they lost out on Best Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical to Sheila Atim in 'Girl From The North Country', with Best Lead Actress going to the Bob Dylan musical's talented Shirley Henderson of 'Harry Potter' and 'Bridget Jones' fame.

'Hamilton' also lost Best Costume Design to 'Follies', which was also the winner of Best Musical Revival, and Best Director did not go to Thomas Kail but to Sam Mendes for 'The Ferryman' - a play which took home gongs for Best Actress (Laura Donnelly) and Best New Play.

More big winners were the Royal Opera House's 'Semiramide' for Best New Opera Production and Outstanding Achievement In Opera (Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona), as well as the play 'Angels In America' for Best Revival and Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Denise Gough) - though it failed to land Best Actor, which went to Bryan Cranston, the star of 'Network', instead.

'Flight Pattern' was named Best New Dance Production, though Francesca Velicu of the English National Ballet took home Outstanding Achievement In Dance for Pina Bausch's 'Le Sacre Du Printemps'. Old favourite 'Dick Whittington' was the Best Entertainment And Family production, while Best New Comedy went to 'Labour Of Love'. 'An American In Paris' won one award of three nominations for Best Set Design, Bertie Carvel took home Best Supporting Actor for 'Ink' and 'Killology' was the winner of Outstanding Achievement In Affiliate Theatre.