James is to play 'young Donna' in 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'.
Lily James’s star continues to rise with reports that she has signed up to play a younger version of Meryl Streep’s character in a forthcoming movie sequel to hit musical ‘Mamma Mia’.
Deadline reported on Wednesday evening (July 12th) that the 28 year old highly-acclaimed British star is the latest addition to the cast of the long-awaited musical sequel, having made memorable appearances in Cinderella and this summer’s hit Baby Driver following her breakthrough in period drama ‘Downton Abbey’.
James will apparently be playing ‘Young Donna’ in flashback scenes, with Streep making a re-appearances as her original character. Certain scenes will be showing how Donna’s relationships with her previous boyfriends were built and crumbled earlier in her life.
Lily James is to star as 'Young Donna' in a 'Mamma Mia!' sequel
With the title Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, the sequel is set to reunite the original film’s producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman with The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’s director Ol Parker.
ABBA’s songwriting duo of Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will return to write the movie’s music and lyrics, with the original cast of Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan also due to make appearances.
The original movie Mamma Mia!, an adaptation of the smash musical, was an astonishing success at the box office in 2008, taking over $600 million worldwide.
The plot of Here We Go Again! is expected to focus on how Donna met the three men who could potentially have been her daughter Sophie’s biological father, while picking up from where the original left off.
Brosnan, hilariously referred to as Pierce ‘any key will do’ Brosnan after his slightly improvisational singing performances in the original, recently confirmed his involvement with the sequel via Instagram. “Do wanna dance, or do you wanna dance? Mama Mia here we go again,” he wrote.
