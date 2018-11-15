British director Ben Wheatley will helm the project for Netflix.
Having shown her talents to an audience of hundreds of millions with her participation in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, British star Lily James is set to appear with Armie Hammer in a new film adaptation of Rebecca for Netflix.
The two stars will team up with director Ben Wheatley for the project, a collaboration between Netflix and Working Title. Jane Goldman, who has previously worked on Woman In Black and Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, will be taking on script duties.
It’s adapted from Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 gothic thriller novel of the same name. A movie adaptation of ‘Rebecca’ soon followed in 1940, which was famous for being Alfred Hitchcock’s first film and which won the Oscar for Best Picture.
Armie Hammer will star alongside Lily James
It follows a newly-married young woman who, on arriving at her husband’s imposing family estate on a bleak English coast, finds herself locked in a strange battle with his dead first wife, the mysterious Rebecca, whose legacy casts a shadow over the household.
More: Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet to reunite in ‘Call Me By Your Name’ sequel
James, who also starred in the live-action Disney fairytale re-boot of Cinderella, will play the lead character from whose perspective the story is told, while Hammer is due to play Maxim de Winter.
Lily James has had many extremely successful years already
Hammer, 32, will next be seen portraying Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s husband Martin Ginsburg in On The Basis of Sex. He won considerable acclaim starring alongside Timothee Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino’s brilliant Call Me By Your Name.
Meanwhile, 29 year old James is coming off the back of several critical and commercial successes in the last few years, including Darkest Hour and Baby Driver. She’s next set to appear in Danny Boyle’s as-yet-untitled film.
More: Celebrities who are related to each other
