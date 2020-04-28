Lily Collins has donated $20,000 to Bethenny Frankel's BStrong charity to help fund coronavirus relief efforts.

The 31-year-old actress has given the generous sum to the charitable organisation to support doctors and nurses on the frontlines of the pandemic, by funding the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which they need to keep themselves safe as they treat others.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: ''Just wanted to send a note to all our the healthcare workers on the frontlines... you are heroes, and we are so incredibly grateful for all of your time and sacrifices.

''I'm beyond honored to join @bethennyfrankel's #BSTRONG initiative to support the doctors and nurses at @yourmlkch by providing masks and much needed PPE during this time. While Bethenny and her partners are working to supply hospitals all over the country with supplies, I chose to start local - remembering that if we all do our part where we can, we can make a greater impact as a whole. (sic)''

And Bethenny, 49, has sent her thanks to Lily for the kind donation, which she said would be used to supply a total of 10,000 masks to those working at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.

She wrote on her own Instagram post: ''Thank you to @lilycollins for your generous donation to #BStrong! Lily donated $20k that provided 4,000 KN95 masks and 6,000 surgical masks to Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital (sic)''

Meanwhile, the former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star recently revealed she plans to donate one million masks to hospitals fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Bethenny had originally planned to donate 10,000 face masks as part of a service she called ''BStrong corona kits'', but as demand skyrocketed, she revealed she expects to supply over one million masks to hospitals in limited supply.

She said: ''Every time there's a disaster I really hear from my social media followers. They're all over the world, and they let me know what's going on quicker than the news for me sometimes. So a couple of people were talking about the masks.

''I get over a thousand messages a day with people from all over the country - every hospital, every clinic, everyone in a panic and with no supplies.''