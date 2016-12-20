Lily Allen covers Keane's 2004 hit 'Somewhere Only We Know' for the 2013 John Lewis Christmas advert. It became her third UK number one single and appeared on her chart-topping 2014 album 'Sheezus' as a bonus track.
Blade Runner 2049
1
Six (Live)
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
24K Magic [American Music Awards Performance]
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.