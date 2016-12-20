Artist:
Song title: Somewhere Only We Know
Time: 3.35
Year: 2014
Genre(s): Pop
Label: Parlophone Records

Lily Allen covers Keane's 2004 hit 'Somewhere Only We Know' for the 2013 John Lewis Christmas advert. It became her third UK number one single and appeared on her chart-topping 2014 album 'Sheezus' as a bonus track.

