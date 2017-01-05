Following their barbed Twitter row over immigration and racism, singer Lily Allen has suggested that she’s preparing to take legal action against Tommy Robinson, the former English Defence League co-founder.

The 31 year old star clashed with Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, over his use of the word ‘migrant’ in an article concerning the perpetrator of the Istanbul nightclub terrorist attack that occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Day and claimed the lives of 39 people.

He responded by claiming that Allen was “virtue signalling” by speaking out on racism, calling her a "f***ing idiot" and claiming she didn’t care “about the dead people”, to which the singer replied: “Don’t see you mourning too much for the innocent in Aleppo Tommy.”

The exchange on Tuesday (January 3rd) got more heated as Robinson made reference to the incident last September when Allen visited the Calais refugee camp. “Have you ever met or spoke [sic] to a victim of the Muslim grooming gangs, you don’t need to go Calais to hear horror stories," he wrote.

She responded with the line that made national headlines a few days ago, stating: “I’ve only ever been sexually assaulted by white males so I feel slightly biased.”

Robinson then questioned the validity of her claims, asking why she didn’t report them to the police, which eventually drew Lily’s threat of legal action.

“You will be hearing from my legal team in the coming days. You’ll have no choice but to defend yourself. Get fundraising!” She later added: “we’ll debate alright. With lawyers for a few months, then mediation, then the courts.”

The incident comes three months after Allen drew a barrage of criticism after she filmed a short documentary piece for ‘The One Show’ in which she visited the infamous ‘Jungle’ refugee camp in Calais shortly before it was bulldozed.

There, she met a 13 year old Afghan boy, trying to reach his father in Birmingham, whose story reduced her to tears, whereupon she said: “I apologise on behalf of my country. I’m sorry for what we put you through.”

