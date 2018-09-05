After a news outlet got hold of some information regarding Lily Allen's forthcoming book, she was forced to reveal to her fans that she had been seeing female escorts while on tour 'around the Sheezus era' in 2014. Now she's opened up about it further in a new interview.

Lily Allen performs at Way Out West Festival

The 33-year-old is set to release her autobiography 'My Thoughts Exactly' later this month, but already it seems details are being leaked to the press. On Saturday (September 1st 2018), she told her fans on Instagram that she had been sleeping with female escorts when she discovered that the Daily Mail were planning to divulge the story.

'It's not like steamy, raunchy - although that's what the tabloids have made it out to be, as a 'lesbian prostitute sex romp' which I guess it was in a way', said told Ten's The Project. 'It was more about a period of time that I was feeling incredibly lonely and sort of at my wits end. I was looking for anything. Looking for an outlet.'

It's hard to blame her. Her marriage to Sam Cooper was on the decline and they would go on to split two years later, she was the mother of two young children and under a lot of pressure to make 'Sheezus' as successful as her previous two releases.

'It's not really a salacious sex story, it's more about hotel rooms and being on my own and being very far away from my kids and my husband', she continued. 'I'm a big advocate for having no shame. In retrospect, I know what was going on. I think I had postnatal depression and my marriage was deteriorating and I found outlets to deal with all of that.'

Lily appears to have been tipped off that the story had been leaked in an email from an unknown sender, which she went on to post on Instagram along with her initial confession.

'Just wanted to make you aware that the Mail On Sunday are planning to run a story taken from the book about you hiring female escorts', they told her. 'Apparently someone who's read the book has given him the story.'

They went on to say that they were doing a thorough investigation into all those at Blink Publishing who had been granted access to the book prior to its release and signed a non-disclosure agreement, though even the writer admitted they didn't know who would posssibly 'stoop so low'.

Needless to say, it was too late to plug the leak now and Lily had to drop details on the story before it could be sold.

'I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something', she confessed. 'I'm not proud, but I'm not ashamed. I don't do it anymore. The Mail are gonna run with the story tomorrow cause someone leaked it, and they're bound to make sound worse than it was. Just wanted to give you Er, the 'heads up'!'

Her lack of shame for such actions has, naturally, become a major theme for her latest album 'No Shame', which she dropped in June this year.

'My Thoughts Exactly' by Lily Allen will be released on September 20th 2018.