Lily Allen has said she’s “truly devastated” having received some bad news from home, which caused her to cancel two shows from her current North American tour.

The British musician, often a controversial presence on social media, pleaded for a bit of lenience from Twitter trolls on Wednesday night (October 31st) as she pulled out of her Chicago and Minneapolis shows, suffering from an inflamed throat and “angry” vocal cords.

While she didn’t share more information, Allen said she’d been “shaken” by an update from home while she tweeted from her sick bed. “I am really quite sick,” she wrote. “And I’ve just had some truly devastating news. Can you trolls just allow me for today? Thanks I’m advance (sic).”

When some followers asked whether she was doing okay, the singer replied: “Not really. I can’t speak and I’m very shaken up by news from back home.”

33 year old Allen had been forced to cut short her set in Chicago earlier this week after experiencing problems with her voice, having been “battling it for two weeks”. As a result, she’s had no choice but to cancel the remaining dates this week on her tour in support of recently released fourth album No Shame, which was nominated for this year's Mercury Prize.



“My throat and vocal chords are so inflamed and angry,” she originally announced on Twitter. “Working on rescheduling and will have more info for you as soon as I get it. I am so sorry, I was so looking forward to seeing y’all.”

Touring as a mother of two is hard, but Allen recently explained she was okay leaving her two daughters, Ethel and Marnie, at home for the first time.

“I’m super sad to be leaving my kids,” she explained to Metro. “They just came here and we said goodbye. But it’s the first time I’ve headed off on the road being 100% comfortable with what I’m going to be doing onstage.”

