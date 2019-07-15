Lil Wayne has collaborated with American Eagle on a new capsule collection.

The 36-year-old rapper has teamed up with the brand for a 25-piece range featuring tie-dye and colour-blocked t-shirts, hoodies, hates, jeans, shorts and even boxer shorts and socks.

Wayne said of the American Eagle x Young Money venture: ''My fans wear and love the brand, so we came together to co-create a collection that blends my personality with American Eagle's iconic style.

''American Eagle gets it. The brand celebrates individuality and to me that's something I want to be a part of.''

Chad Kessler, global brand president at American Eagle, admitted the 'Lollipop' hitmaker ''might not be the first person to come to mind,'' when thinking about the

jeans brand but he felt he was a great fit and chose Wayne's track 'Uproar' for the marketing campaign because it had been popular with their customers.

He added: ''We love him as an individual and thought it'd be exciting to work with him...music is always a part of young people and I think Gen Z is no different.''

The collection will be revealed in its entirety on July 30 ahead of going on sale on August 10.

Meanwhile, Wayne recently had to clarify that he ''won't be quitting'' the Blink-182 tour after walking off stage abruptly during a gig in Virginia.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Yesterday was krazy! But I want all my fans to know I won't be quitting this tour! I'm having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow! (sic)''

Prior to walking off stage, Wayne spoke to the crowd about his grievances.

He said: ''I just want the people to know if you were wondering, please forgive me but I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there's not too many ... that's not my swag.

''I'm not sure how long I'm gonna be able to do this tour, but make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though.''