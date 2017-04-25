Lil Wayne stormed off stage over the weekend after someone threw a drink at him.

The 'Lollipop' hitmaker was in the middle of belting out the lyrics to his hit 'A Milli' in Garden City, Idaho, on Sunday (23.04.17) when he was pelted with a bottle of booze by a crowd member which, in turn, led to him cutting his gig short for everyone else.

The incident was captured on camera and, although he wasn't directly hit by the bottle, he did seem to have some splash marks over his clothes when he walked off.

The crowd broke out into boos but Wayne made it apparent that he wasn't prepared to put up with that type of behaviour or open himself up to a lawsuit by fighting back.

He told the audience: ''Now look, let me tell you something. I don't know if you thought I was a buster, but I'm rich, so I can't throw nothing back, but watch this. Goon Squad, come here... Throw that s**t back at them...

''Show over, man. Those n**gas in the building just ruined y'all time. Show over.''

He then held up his middle finger to crowd and swiftly let his ''good squad'' handle it.