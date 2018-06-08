Rap star Lil Wayne has settled two long-running lawsuits that have dogged his recent career, paving the way for him to release the highly anticipated album Tha Carter V.

According to reports by The Blast that have been subsequently confirmed, the first lawsuit regarded the rapper and his label Young Money’s allegation of breach of contract against Cash Money, fellow rapper Birdman and his brother Ronald ‘Slim’ Williams, UMG Recordings and Universal Music Group.

That lawsuit was filed almost exactly three years ago and a notice for dismissal was filed on May 23rd. Reportedly, Universal paid “well over $10 million” to settle it, and have agreed to release the long-awaited Tha Carter V, an album recorded over four years ago and which many thought might never see the light of day, having been pulled just days from release back in December 2014.

Since then, Wayne and Birdman have frequently feuded, with Wayne claiming he’s a “prisoner” in being forced to stay on Cash Money (his own Young Money is an imprint of Birdman’s Cash Money, both distributed by Universal), at one point threatening to retire.

The second settlement concerns a lawsuit against Universal Music Group and SoundExchange, filed in March 2016. Lil Wayne claimed $40 million in damages, alleging that Universal had withheld profits rightfully his regarding Young Money artists whom he had discovered, such as Drake, Nicki Minaj and Tyga.

The notice of dismissal for this suit was filed on May 25th, and doesn’t disclose any financial settlements beyond each side agreeing to “bear its own costs and attorneys’ fees”.

“Per our settlement agreement, the matter has been amicably resolved to the satisfaction of all parties,” Wayne’s attorney Ron Sweeney told Billboard after the court ruling. “In terms of the particulars, we’re prohibited legally from saying anything further. I can say that my client is happy. He is his own man, a man that owns his assets, his music and himself. At some point, Wayne will let his fans know what’s going to happen next.”

