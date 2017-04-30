Though he was one of the first mutants seen in the 'X-Men' series of movies, Sabretooth was only truly brought to life by Liev Schreiber when the role was recast in Wolverine spin-off, 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine'. Revealing the mutants to be half-brothers, many wondered if Schreiber's character would be brought back to the big screen in a later release.

Liev Schreiber has starred as Sabertooth in the 'X-Men' movies

The last chance for this to happen - at least alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine - was in this year's theatrical release, 'Logan'. Whilst the option was discussed between all involved, it's unfortunately something that didn't take place.

"There was an invitation early on from Hugh [Jackman] and [director James Mangold] and I would have loved to work on it," Schreiber said in an interview with Variety. "It was very difficult given 'Ray Donovan's schedule, and I think they went a different direction as well with story.

"I think it's a terrific movie. I'm just very proud of Hugh and the way that he handled himself with that franchise and that character. It was a great experience to be involved with one of them and to get to work with them. I had mixed emotions when I heard that he was going to retire."

Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman reprised their 'X-Men' roles for 'Logan'

It's certainly interesting to think about the different ways in which the 'Logan' story could have gone with Sabretooth involved, but for many, the story that made its way to the big screen earlier this year was the perfect way to end the series.

Meanwhile, it was also recently revealed that a black and white cut of 'Logan' would be making its way to select movie theatres, bringing yet another layer of beauty and poignance to Jackman's final outing in the role of Wolverine. Whether or not that cut will make it to the UK however still remains to be seen.

'Logan' is available in cinemas now, and comes to DVD and Blu-ray as well as digital release later this year.