Liam Payne and Rita Ora are part of a fairytale romance in the new video for their song 'For You'; a song written for the forthcoming movie 'Fifty Shades Freed' in which Rita also stars.
Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the video sees the singers looking ultra glamorous; Rita a vision in red running through perfectly manicured rose bushes, Liam sultry in a crisp suit lamenting his love life in a luxurious bedroom. In the end they come together, a perfect couple, with a flash of a wedding ring alluding to the film itself.
'Fifty Shades Freed' follows more trials and tribulations for Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, but this time they are married. Rita Ora also reprises her role as Christian's sister Mia.
Rita hasn't released an album of her own since her 2012 debut, while Liam made his solo debut just last year with the single 'Strip That Down' featuring Quavo. His first studio album is yet to arrive.
Meanwhile, 'Fifty Shades Freed' will hit theatres on February 9th, along with the full Motion Picture Soundtrack which also includes contributions from Sia, Ellie Goulding, Hailee Steinfeld, Dua Lipa and Miike Snow.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...