Artist:
Song title: All I Want (For Christmas)
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Not to be confused with the song of a similar name by Mariah Carey, 'All I Want (For Christmas)' is rather a less joyful tune from Liam Payne, who is finally set to release his debut solo album 'LP1' this December. A black and white video has also been unveiled for the melancholy piano-led song.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Liam Payne - All I Want...

Liam Payne and Rita Ora -...

Band Aid 30 - Do They...

One Direction: Going Our Way

One Direction: This Is Us

1D3D Movie