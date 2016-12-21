Liam Payne looks to be moving forward with his solo career, after registering a new song title.

A screenshot circulating on twitter, shows that Liam has registered the titled ‘Myself’ with international music rights organisation BMI and lists Grammy nominated songwriters Emily Warren, Nick Monson and Scott Harris as having worked on the tack.

Liam has been busy working on his debut solo album in Los Angeles for the past few months. He’s reported to have spent time in the studio with US singer Charlie Puth and Pharrell Williams.

However last week the 24-year-old gave fans hope that his One Direction days weren't over. When a fan asked on Twitter if he thought the boyband would ever get back together, Liam replied, ”I’m [100 percent] certain we will”.

In July Liam signed a solo deal with label Capitol Records. Announcing the news on Twitter, Liam wrote: “Happy to have signed to @CapitolUK. They have an amazing history of artists, I hope I can follow in their footsteps”.

The deal came as a shock to Liam’s former mentor Simon Cowell, who thought he would stay with Syco Records and Sony. “It is a bit annoying if I am honest with you,” Cowell later admitted to The Sun.

“Mainly because it is a another label who has now got your artist who you worked with for so many years. But that is the music business,” he continued.

“I was teasing him saying: ‘If you come up with a great song Liam make sure it is for you and don’t give it away. When you’re ready I am ready.’

“So I was a bit surprised. Of course there is a part of you that goes: ‘Maybe we should have had the conversation,’” Cowell added. “That maybe is my fault but it has happened now.”