One Direction are reportedly only planning ''something small'' to mark their 10th anniversary on July 23.

Liam Payne - who is joined in the boy band by Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles - recently sparked speculation of a reunion himself, when he confirmed the band have been ''speaking together'' ahead of their anniversary.

However, after there was talks of a big TV special and new music, it's ''unlikely'' they will be reuniting to mark the milestone anytime soon, especially with the ''threat of the coronavirus pandemic'' making it impossible for them to be in the same room.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''They are back in touch but talks between them are only about something small to mark the anniversary.

''They all have their own music ongoing so a reunion right now just wouldn't make sense.

''Harry, Niall and Louis have postponed tours, which they will need to complete.

''A reunion with all five members is a wonderful idea but in practice these things take a long time to arrange and it doesn't seem feasible at the moment.

''And with continued threat of coronavirus, it is unlikely they will be able to get together for the anniversary.''

The band had been working on a TV documentary for a long time with James Corden's production company Fulwell 73.

And appearing on a home version of the comedian's 'The Late Late Show' via video this week, Liam teased: ''I'm not allowed to say too much obviously because I would be giving it away.

''We've been speaking a lot more at the moment, I think we are all feeling that that 10-year ... it's a very special moment.''

What's more, rumours of a new song called 'Five' - featuring former band member Zayn Malik - were debunked this week.

This was after the four members of One Direction re-followed him on Twitter.

The four lads sparked rumours they could be set to reunite as a band alongside Zayn - who left the group in 2015, just months before the others went on indefinite hiatus - after they followed the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker on social media.

The reunion speculation was further fuelled by the fact the 'History' hitmakers also re-followed the official One Direction account.

On July 23, it's a decade since One Direction were put together on UK singing competition 'The X Factor' in 2010, where they eventually finished in third place.