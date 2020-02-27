Liam Payne and Maya Henry are ''definitely'' still a couple.

The 26-year-old singer was reported to have split from the 19-year-old model due to their busy schedules but insiders have insisted that is not the case but they have decided to step away from social media and keep their romance more low key.

A source told MailOnline: ''Maya and Liam are definitely still a couple and are very happy together.

''Both have been taking time off social media lately and enjoying each other's company away from the spotlight.''

It had been claimed the couple had taken a break to ''re-evaluate what they want'' from one another and ultimately decided to part ways.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Things between Liam and Maya had been rocky recently and they eventually decided to call it a day.

''He was extremely busy at the end of last year and when he eventually stopped, they were both able to re-evaluate exactly what they want.

''They decided to go their separate ways but he isn't moping and wants to put it behind him.

''He has been telling people he is single and is looking to the future.''

The former One Direction singer hadn't been spotted with Maya since December, but previously insisted the model was his ''best friend''.

He gushed: ''I've found someone who's genuinely my best friend. She's just so relaxed about everything and someone who's completely got your back with everything is just the wildest thing. I don't think I've ever really experienced that before in someone so it's quite a wonder to watch actually.''

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker - who has two-year-old son Bear with his former partner Cheryl - admitted that dating in the spotlight has been ''really hard'' for him, but he's now come to the realisation that his fame isn't worth ''sacrificing [his] happiness'' for.

He added: ''For the longest time, living such an exposed life made dating really hard. I'm kind of at the place in my life now where I just realise it's not worth sacrificing my happiness just because somebody might see something. I don't have anything to hide, so I'm really happy right now and things are good.''