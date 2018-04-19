A morsel of comfort for Directioners who are pining for the group to get back together – Liam Payne has suggested that One Direction will eventually reunite at some point. But not anytime soon.

The 24 year old singer was speaking to German teen publication Promiflash this week, when he was asked about whether 1D would ever end their hiatus and get back together.

“You know I think [a reunion] will happen at some point in the distant future,” Payne replied. Okay, well there’s nothing concrete, but at least it's something!

One Direction called a hiatus in December 2015

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan – the four remaining members of the group by the time of their hiatus in late 2015, after Zayn Malik had quit earlier that year – have all separately hinted at various points in the last two years that 1D would eventually get back together. However, they all remained similarly non-committal as to when that might be.

One Direction formed on the 2010 edition of ‘The X Factor’ and, despite finishing third in that year’s edition, found worldwide success and released five albums before their decision to rest.

Elsewhere this week, Payne was also interviewed by Pop Buzz and spoke about his one year old son Bear, whom he shares with 34 year old girlfriend Cheryl. He said that Bear hasn’t learned to walk yet, and joked that it’s because he’s “too massive” to do so, also having a sly dig at Cheryl in the process.

“Where’s my baby gone?” Liam said of the 13 month old boy. “Everyone comes over and is like, ‘Your child’s massive!’ I don’t know what we feed him. I don’t know what she [Cheryl] is doing!”

Liam Payne also spoke about his son Bear

Getting a bit more serious, he said it’s because Bear is tall rather than round, and said that he can’t balance properly. “When kids are bigger, they struggle to get their core balance. He’s so tall, he’s like lanky. He’s blowing around the place. He gets really frustrated,” he said.

