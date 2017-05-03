Having welcomed his son with his girlfriend Cheryl just over a month ago, Liam Payne has spoken about his experiences with first-time fatherhood, admitting that he spends a lot of his time in front of daytime television.

The former One Direction star, 23, let slip that the last five or so weeks of new parenthood have got him hooked on ‘Judge Rinder’, and that he regularly watches it with Cheryl and their newborn son Bear at the family home in Surrey.

The revelation came as Payne signed autographs in London. A fan approached him for his signature, to which the singer responded that he recognised the man from the hit ITV series.

Cheryl and Liam Payne announced the arrival of son Bear back in March

“Were you on ‘Judge Rinder’?” Payne asked the man as he scribbled his autograph. When the man replied that he was, Payne told him: “I saw you, I saw you! There’s a lot of daytime TV at home now we’ve got the baby.”

Posing for a picture with the fan, Payne added: “I didn’t see the end so don’t tell me what happened! Just say you won!”

Payne and 33 year old girlfriend Cheryl, formerly of Girls Aloud and an ex-‘X Factor’ judge, welcomed their first child, Bear, on March 22nd.

Aside from an Instagram snap they posted the same week, the couple, who’ve been dating for a little over a year, have kept very tight-lipped about their bundle of joy, only revealing his rather unusual name to the public at the end of April.

As he continued to sign autographs for fans, he told the assembled crowd that Bear was “good” when he was asked how everything was at home with the new arrival.

