Liam Payne has revealed the reason why he and his girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy gave their newborn son Bear such an unusual name – and it’s to do with his first moments of life.

Payne was a guest on James Corden’s ‘The Late Late Show’ on Wednesday night (September 6th), and performed his recent solo single ‘Strip That Down’ as well as chatting with the host on the sofa.

The ex-One Direction star and former ‘X Factor’ judge Cheryl welcomed their first baby back in March this year, after the couple had dated for a little over a year.

Liam Payne revealed the meaning behind Bear's name

Conversation soon turned to his experience of new parenthood, and Corden asked Liam about the logic behind Bear’s name. It turns out that he got the inspiration because of the strange growling noises he was making after he was born.

“When he was born, one of the midwives said it, he had this thing where if they don't have a good cry they get fluid in the lungs which is quite serious,” he said. “He was going like, 'Grrr, grrr,' when he was sleeping. So I had specialists running in and out of hospital all day, my missus was asleep, I had like 10 doctors come into the room.”

More: Liam Payne admits ‘superwoman’ Cheryl tells him off for over-sharing

“And in the end, the guy was just like, 'I'm not being funny, there's nothing wrong with him, he just likes to make a lot of noise.' And that's carried on ever since, so it just became Bear,” Liam explained.

Earlier this week, Payne had told Entertainment Tonight how much he was loving being a dad to “super happy” Bear. Revealing that the baby will often sleep for 11 hours at a time, Liam shared that his son is now showing signs of music talent, just like him and ex-Girls Aloud star Cheryl.

“He loves singing. He loves being sang [sic] to,” he said. “That's what makes him happy and what makes him laugh, so maybe there's a bit of music in him, you know.”

More: Louis Tomlinson reveals that being solo singer is harder than being in One Direction