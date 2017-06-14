He may have become a father for the first time three months ago, but pop star Liam Payne’s work schedule is so busy at the moment that he’ll be missing his first ever Father’s Day as a daddy this weekend.

The 23 year old former One Direction star welcomed his son Bear with his girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy back in March this year.

However, he’s not really spent that much time at home in London with his new family, as commitments around his new solo single ‘Strip That Down’ have meant that he’s been jetting between London and America on its promotional cycle.

“Oh, I'm actually away for Father's Day, I'm working which is really, really sad but it's my first one obviously so it's amazing,” the singer told MSN at the Capital FM Summertime Ball at the weekend. “I feel so blessed and there's definitely going to be a lot of FaceTime that day I reckon.”

Liam and Cheryl have been dating since December 2015. On Mother’s Day earlier this year, he paid tribute to his beau with a touching message via Instagram. “Happy Mother's Day America and to my two very special ladies mum and Cheryl I love you both very much.”

Recently, Liam told MailOnline that despite the distances at which he often has to communicate with his family, he frequently keeps in touch because of the wonders of modern technology.

“So he giggled for the first time and me and Cheryl went “ah’,” he shared. “It's literally the best thing ever. We don't take a lot of photos so we've started getting into taking a lot of photos and things. It's great.”

