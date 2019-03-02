Liam Payne has lashed out at fans who have been asking about a One Direction reunion.

The 25-year-old singer often gets questioned on when he and bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson will reunite and when a fan asked him why his answer changes regularly, he finally snapped.

After a fan posted a link to two articles - one which featured Liam saying a reunion will happen in 2020 and another in which he stated 2020 is too soon for a comeback - and asked on Twitter ''Can Liam Payne make up his damn mind?'', the star hit back.

He shared the original tweet and wrote: ''Can people stop passing blame to me about this I get asked this ridiculous question 500x a day (exaggeration)... so I just say whatever guess I have at the time... but still this band has 3 other members you want the answer ask them.''

Since announcing their hiatus in 2015, all members have launched solo careers, and the heartthrob previously admitted they've only been able to show who they really are as individuals since doing their own thing.

He spilled: ''When you're in the band, there are certain jobs you have to do and hoops you have to jump through, so that was always a little bit of a strain on all of us.''

Liam previously said that if the band decide to reunite in the future, it would be likely they'd all perform one another's solo songs.

He said: ''For me the only way One Direction could better themselves from going to playing stadiums - like where else do you play? - is to manage to be, you know, like 'The Avengers', like we're successful on our own.

''Like if Iron Man wants to go and deal with someone, he just deals with them. He doesn't call up Hulk and be like 'oh, whatever' unless he really needs him. So my thing is, why aren't we like that?

''Like, we should go and boss it on our own and then when we do the show it can be like 'yeah, yeah, just sit down there boys, I'll sing a bit of 'Slow Hands'', you know what I mean? Imagine that?''