In demand popstar Liam Payne has put his lavish five bedroom, eight bathroom LA pad that he shared with girlfriend Cheryl while she was pregnant up for sale. The huge property is on the market for £9.8 million ($13.9million) and located in the luxurious Calabasas region but the timing of the sale has set fans’ tongues wagging again about the state of the pair’s relationship.

Liam Payne has put his LA pad up for sale

The former One Direction star - who first met Cheryl, ten years his senior, during his first X Factor audition at the age of just 14 - bought the 9,659 square-foot property in 2015 for £8 million.

The home comes with its own spa, vineyard and even a meditation centre and boasts a number of unique features including a meditation teahouse in the five acre grounds, a private vineyard and even a Koi Pond.

MORE: Are Liam Payne And Cheryl Tweedy On The Verge Of A Break Up?

The star - who became a first time dad to baby son Bear in March 2017 - listed the house for rent in April 2017: making it around £32,000 a month for potential renters.

However, back in October 2017, Liam claimed the pad was haunted, and revealed Cheryl refused to sleep beside him in the bedroom.

He explained a random woman had approached his mother on the street to inform him the ghost of the previous owner resides in the property.

MORE: Liam Payne And Rita Ora's Fifty Shades Freed Video

He said: "Cheryl wouldn't stay in the top room, being pregnant with the baby. I've seen lights go on and off in the middle of the night and a few little creepy things, like taps turning on and off.

"If you don’t believe in it, I don’t think it can get to you. But Cheryl was like, 'I'm not sleeping upstairs'. So we slept downstairs in the cinema room. First World problems."

The latest move by Liam comes amid continuing speculation about the state of his relationship with Cheryl which is believed to be under pressure.

However, the pair hit back at split rumours and put on a united front together at the recent BRIT awards.