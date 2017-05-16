Their choice of name of Bear for their newborn son has been one of the biggest celeb stories of the last month, and now Liam Payne has, perhaps unsurprisingly, revealed that he favoured a “more traditional” name for their baby and had to be “strongly convinced” by Cheryl.

In an interview for American magazine Total Access this week, Liam spoke in detail for the first time about how he’s enjoying first-time fatherhood, and described the battle – or rather, non-battle – that took place over what they were going to name their baby boy.

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

23 year old Payne said: “It was like an internal battle. I’m into more traditional names, the Mrs… she’s more into more unique, original names that people will remember. And the reason she chose Bear in the end was because Bear is a name that when you leave a room, you won’t forget. It was her choice. I wasn’t going to fight her about it, she’s the one who’s done all the work, isn’t she?”

However, his scepticism easily gave way to acceptance. “At first I wasn’t really having it. I was like, ‘I’m not really sure. I don’t really understand’,” he explained. “When I look at him, he’s just Bear… You become your name as you get older anyway.”

More: Niall Horan says One Direction “still have albums left to do”

Last week, the former One Direction star announced the first details of his upcoming solo career, which he’s embarking upon at the same time as juggling responsibilities with a new baby in the house.

Liam Payne pictured in May 2017

“We’re always FaceTiming and the other day he smiled at me for the first time, it was so special. I just want to spend every moment with him but she [Cheryl] is so great, she does everything on her own, she’s been amazing.”

Liam is gearing up for the release of his debut solo single, called ‘Strip That Down’, this Friday (May 19th).

More: New father Liam Payne tweets funny reaction to nappy changing