Liam Payne has finally broken his silence on the state of his relationship with Cheryl Tweedy, confessing that they do have their difficulties, but it doesn't mean they're about to split up. On the other hand, there are no wedding bells on the horizon either.

Liam Payne at the Queen Commonwealth Service

The couple appeared to rubbish rumours of problems in their relationship by appearing together on the red carpet at the 2018 Brit Awards, however 24-year-old Liam didn't deny that there was sometimes tension between them.

'The funniest thing was a week before we were getting married, the next week we're splitting up', he told the Evening Standard. 'And the thing for me is, I just like to think we're somewhere in the middle.'

Somewhere in the middle sounds like they're going through a bit of a rough patch, despite being parents to a son named Bear, who turns 1-year-old tomorrow (March 22nd 2018). But Liam believes that problems are not only inevitable, but there to be solved.

'We have our struggles', he continues. 'I'm not gonna sit here and say that everything's absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that's what a relationship is. But we go through them together as a family and that's the most important thing for me.'

'This part of our relationship was never not going to happen', he explains. 'There was always going to be a little bit of tenseness in the way we sort ourselves out, but tell me a relationship in the world that doesn't go through a spot like that? It's about whether you make it through or not, together, is the main point there I guess.'

There have been rumours suggesting that some of the tension in their relationship is caused by Liam's openness about it versus Cheryl's preference for privacy. Which suggests she's not going to be entirely happy about Liam's confessions about their love life.