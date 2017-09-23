Liam Payne just can’t stop gushing about his relationship with Cheryl, who he welcomed son Bear with in March.

The couple have quite the unusual love story, having first met when Liam auditioned for the ‘X-Factor’ when he was just 14.

But now nine years later, the former One Direction singer says he feels like the talent show's biggest winner -because he eventually landed Cheryl.

Liam feels like he’s 'The X Factor’s' biggest winner because he's dating Cherly

Speaking to The Telegraph Magazine about their romance, Liam said: “It's a ridiculous place to be in. She's even more amazing than I thought.

“I was watching her do 'Fight For This Love' when I was a kid, and now we're together with a kid. I feel like I'm ‘X Factor's’ biggest winner.”

Liam has previously said that Cheryl’s solo success inspired him to forge a career after One Direction.

He told Entertainment Tonight Canada earlier this month: “She’s broken records in the UK for having the most singles as a solo female go number one.

"So it’s like you have one of the best people at this job at your house saying, ‘Come on! You can do this’”.

More: Liam Payne Admits 'Superwoman' Cheryl Tells Him Off For Oversharing

Liam has also been opening up about the weight struggles he experience during his time in the world’s biggest boyband – which could be partially blamed on his drinking.

“I wasn't happy,” he told The Telegraph Magazine. “I went through a real drinking stage, and sometimes you take things too far.

"Everyone's been that guy at the party where you're the only one having fun, and there were points when that was me.

“I got to 13 stone, just eating crap. I got fat jibes, and it affects your head. I have nothing to hide about it... As I say, it was like a musical creatively university. We were pretty reckless, but I got out of my system. I had my fun.”