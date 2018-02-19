Over the last couple of weeks, there have been a number of tabloid stories regarding the solidarity of Liam Payne and Cheryl Tweedy's relationship, suggesting that they are on the verge of a break-up because they've been spending too much time apart. So much for being secretly engaged!

Liam Payne at the Kiss FM studios

It is alleged that 24-year-old Liam has been spending increasing lengths of time away from his 34-year-old partner and their 11-month-old son Bear recently, as he opts for showbiz events over cosy nights in and completes work on his debut solo album - not to mention promoting his work on the 'Fifty Shades' soundtrack with Rita Ora.

'[Cheryl] made the decision to be a stay at home mother with no nanny and is looking after Bear herself. She doesn't like going out much as she used to', a source told Mail Online.

'The fact of the matter is, like most young couple's with busy work lives and the demands of an infant they have been struggling to spend time together', another source added. 'There are the very real strains of trying to adapt to parenthood whilst being in the spotlight and having to appear as though everything is rosy all of the time.'

Meanwhile, Cheryl has also been working on her return to music, and is preparing to return to the small screen soon with the new reality series 'The Greatest Dancer'. Dermot O'Leary has also confessed that she may make a return to 'The X Factor'.

Despite this, the couple did manage to spend Valentine's Day as a family. Liam posted a shot of Bear's babygrow on Instagram, which read 'Bear is Mummy's little Valentine', and he joked in the caption: 'Looks like I've got the big guy to compete with now.'

Still, fans are growing concerned that they haven't posted a shot of themselves together since last August, and they haven't been seen in public together since October. The latest rumours are that Liam is seeking legal advice in case the worse should happen, given that they share a son and various assets including a £5.1million mansion.

'Liam has sought some legal advice but he still wants to make it work', a source told The Sun. 'It's just sensible to be prepared for all options. With a young son and a number of assets between them there is more to breaking up than just parting ways. He hopes it doesn't come to it but he's just being careful.'

There's always a chance that the press have got it all wrong, of course. But if they haven't, we can but hope that they find a way to move on with their lives as a family.