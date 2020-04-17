Liam Payne has apologised for releasing a song about a threesome after he was accused of being ''biphobic''.

The 26-year-old singer included the track 'Both Ways' on his 2019 debut solo album 'LP1' which tells the story of a bisexual girlfriend who invites another girl into the bedroom.

One verse reads: ''Lovin' the way that she's turning you on. Switching the lanes like a Bugatti Sport. Nothing but luck that she got me involved, yeah. Flipping that body, go head, I go tails. Sharing that body like it's our last meal.''

The former One Direction star was accused for ''fetishing bisexual women'' in the co-written lycrics and for being biphobic, but he insists that was never his intention and he has apologised to anyone who might have taken offence.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he said: ''I am sorry to anyone who got offended by certain songs or different things on the album for sure.

''It was never my intention with any of the writing or things I was doing. I was just challenging myself in different areas. Looking back on it now, it was just a moment in time for me.''

After 1D disbanded in 2015, Liam became synonymous with sexual songs, such as 'Strip That Down', but he insists his new music will be less about ladies and love because he feels that chapter is done with now.

He added: ''After that ['Strip That Down'], a lot of the songs I got sent from then on were all sexually based. I was pigeonholed into this kind of thing and of course, I am a young guy I am interested in that sort of stuff, I like the idea of the songs and the grooves or certain vibes so I was like, 'OK let's go for it.' It was a growing period. It just kind of happened.

''I'd say the new music will be less sexy. I think I passed my time on that one anyway.''

Meanwhile, One Direction are planning ''something small'' to celebrate their 10th anniversary on July 23.

Liam - who was joined in the boy band by Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles and formerly Zayn Malik - recently sparked speculation of a reunion himself, when he confirmed the band have been ''speaking together'' ahead of their anniversary.

However, after there was talks of a big TV special and new music, it's ''unlikely'' they will be reuniting to mark the milestone anytime soon, due to the ''threat of the coronavirus pandemic'' making it impossible for them to be in the same room.