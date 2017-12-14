From Girls Aloud starlet, to X Factor expert and now to mum, Cheryl Tweedy has indicated her next life move: to have a second child. The singer welcomed baby Bear in March this year with boyfriend and former X Factor contestant, Liam Payne and is reported to be keen on looking to expand her brood already: with a little girl.

Cheryl became a mum earlier this year

According to Closer magazine, the 34-year-old has told pals she wants "four babies by the time she’s 40" and wants a second sibling before the age gap widens and Bear gets any older.

A source told the publication: "She's told Liam she'd love four [children] by the time she's 40, so if she has another one next year when she's 35, she'll be on track.

"Liam was hesitant as he's worried Cheryl's taking on too much - especially when his schedule means he's away a lot."

The source added: "But he's also keen to have a big family and says if he had his way they'd have a football team of babies! They can't wait to add to their family - and she'd love it if the next one was a girl."

The couple first met when in 2008 when Liam was just 14 and he first auditioned to be on the X Factor - before cheekily giving Cheryl a quick wink on air.

Although Liam was unsuccessful in his first stint on the show, he returned in 2010 and became part of super group, One Direction, at the tender age of 16.

The pair reconciled when One Direction performed on the show at Christmas 2015 and began dating in 2016, welcoming their baby boy just a year later.

Liam is currently on tour with his solo single and Cheryl is rumoured to be going back into the X Factor judging chair in 2018.

However, the source insists another baby is part of the plan, saying: "They know it's going to be tough juggling another child with their careers, but they're determined they will cope."