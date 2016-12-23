Liam Neeson has opened up about working alongside Andrew Garfield on their new film 'Silence' - the latter's second movie based on religion this year. 64-year-old Neeson might be an Oscar nominated acting veteran, but that doesn't mean he can't be struck by youthful talent.

'He's an extraordinary young actor', Liam Neeson mused. 'His commitment to this part, to the film and to Martin was quite extraordinary.' He went on to add that he was deeply impressed by another film that Garfield was a part of this year. 'I recently saw 'Hacksaw Ridge' too. Oh my God!' He exclaimed. 'Two films about faith, my gosh. He's very very special.'

Like 'Silence', 33-year-old Garfield plays a man so hugely dedicated to his faith that he's willing to risk his life for it in Mel Gibson's 'Hacksaw Ridge', a film about a real life World War II army medic named Desmond Doss who refused to pick up a firearm during his time in combat.

Watch the trailer for 'Silence' here:

Meanwhile, 'Silence' follows a pair of Jesuit priests named Rodrigues and Garrpe (the latter played by Adam Driver) in the 17th century who land permission from the leader of their church to track down their estranged mentor who is long missing in Japan where it is illegal to both preach and practise Christianity. Liam Neeson plays the mentor, Ferreira, a man who was ousted from his church when he succumbed to the endless torture and finally renounced his faith in desperation.

'Silence' director Martin Scorsese and 'Hacksaw Ridge''s Mel Gibson are coincidentally both extremely controversial figures in the issue of religious motion pictures. They have both directed Academy Award nominated films - 'The Last Temptation of Christ' and 'The Passion of the Christ' respectively - that have divided the church in the past.

'Silence' will be released on January 6th 2017.