Everyone loves a perfectly shot selfie, but Liam Hemsworth took a romantic snap of himself and Miley Cyrus to the next level by transforming it into a wonderfully colourful piece of artwork. They aren't the most affectionate of couples in public, but the actor couldn't resist this picture.

Liam Hemsworth at the Go Campaign gala

The 27-year-old 'Hunger Games' star posted a picture on Instagram of himself in sunglasses while fiancee Miley planeted a kiss on his cheek, but it wasn't an ordinary selfie. Using some filter or other, he turned it into a beautifully artsy image with the caption: 'Life is way cooler in cartoon.'

It was his first Instagram post of him and Miley since July, when he dropped a black and white shot and called her 'My little angel'. Miley is even less forthcoming when it comes to couples shots, but did re-Tweet Liam's July shot with the rather unimpressed message: 'Why. This. Picture.' Then there was also her throwback picture for International Kissing Day showing their 'first smooch 8 years ago'.

It's not that the couple are shy about talking about their love life; just recently Miley made an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' where they ended up doing a 70s vintage Cosmo quiz. 'Your sex life with your lover can be-', Ellen began, before Miley cut her off: 'My grandma's in the audience!'

She still played along though answering the raciest question of the lot. 'Your sex life with your lover can best be compared to... a) a rollercoaster ride, b) a luxury cruise, or c) a commuter trip on a concorde jet', said Ellen. Needless to say, Miley wasted no time in going for 'C', even after Ellen confusedly explained 'that means it's fast'.

'I'm good!' Said Miley.

Miley and Liam have been engaged for nearly a year now, after rekindling their relationship in March 2016.