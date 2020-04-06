Liam Hemsworth is focusing on ''rebuilding'' following his split from Miley Cyrus.

The 30-year-old actor ended his romance with his wife Miley in August last year, and has now said he's been hitting the gym and building up a new exercise routine in order to stay ''balanced'' and keep his ''head level''.

When asked if his new exercise regime was designed to help him ''rebuild'', the former 'Hunger Games' star said: ''Rebuilding? Yeah, that's a good way to put it. This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I'd say exercise has been big for me.''

And Liam has been able to put his training into good use through his role in the new Quibi thriller 'Most Dangerous Game', as he says he spent a lot of time on set ''running around the streets''.

He explained to the May issue of Men's Health Australia: ''I spent most of the project running around the streets and getting beaten up as well. But it was a great thing 'cause it just kept me moving. I was doing like, 10 [kilometres] a day or something at one point, which I've never done in my life.''

Following his split from Miley - whom he was married to for eight months - Liam has moved on with model Gabrielle Brooks, whom he began dating four months ago.

A source said of their romance: ''[Liam] feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama.

''Gabriella helped Liam boost his confidence and played an encouraging role in his life after his split with Miley. They are very happy together and it's comfortable and easy.''

Meanwhile, Miley briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter after splitting from Liam, and after they also called it quits, the 'Slide Away' singer went on to romance singer Cody Simpson, with whom she has just celebrated their six-month anniversary.