Liam Hemsworth finds fame ''stressful'', but says he no longer ''invests any time'' in ''worrying'' what other people think of him.
The 'Isn't It Romantic' actor - who is the younger brother of fellow Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, and had a high-profile relationship with ex-wife Miley Cyrus - has found the spotlight to be difficult at times, as he says people often say things about him that are ''completely false''.
He said: ''For a long period of time, it was very stressful, and it really got to me. Yeah, look, there are times when you want to lash out and say something ...because from my point of view, the majority of the time things that are written about me are completely false.''
Liam, 30, no longer ''invests any time'' in ''worrying'' what other people think of him, and instead is finding ways to ''enjoy every moment as much as possible''.
Speaking to Men's Health magazine, he said: ''There are times when you want to speak up and there are other times when it's not worth it, because you're just going to draw more attention to it, and then it's better to just not think about it and let it all wash away. These days I don't want to invest any more time in worrying about that sort of stuff. I remind myself of what to appreciate now and to enjoy every moment as much as possible, whether that be working or with my family or whatever I'm doing. Just trying to find a positive in it all and enjoy life as much as possible.''
Meanwhile, the 'Hunger Games' star recently said he's focusing on ''rebuilding'' following his split from Miley in August last year, and is working on a new exercise routine in order to stay ''balanced'' and keep his ''head level''.
When asked if his new exercise regime was designed to help him ''rebuild'', he said: ''Rebuilding? Yeah, that's a good way to put it. This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I'd say exercise has been big for me.''
