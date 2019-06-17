Liam Gallagher arrives with the official video for his latest single 'Shockwave'; his first release since his debut solo album 'As You Were'. He will be releasing his second album 'Why Me? Why Not.' on September 20th, the day before his 47th birthday, which is being produced by Greg Kurstin.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
