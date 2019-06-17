Artist:
Song title: Shockwave
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Liam Gallagher arrives with the official video for his latest single 'Shockwave'; his first release since his debut solo album 'As You Were'. He will be releasing his second album 'Why Me? Why Not.' on September 20th, the day before his 47th birthday, which is being produced by Greg Kurstin.

