He's set to drop his second solo album 'Why Me? Why Not.' on September 20th and now shares the video for his latest single 'One of Us'. The new album comes two years after his critically acclaimed debut, and has been described as a slightly edgier venture.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
There were a number of defining bands of the 90's but Oasis were indisputably one...
Made by a fan for fans, this documentary explores the iconic English rock band through...