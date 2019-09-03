Artist:
Song title: One Of Us
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

He's set to drop his second solo album 'Why Me? Why Not.' on September 20th and now shares the video for his latest single 'One of Us'. The new album comes two years after his critically acclaimed debut, and has been described as a slightly edgier venture.

